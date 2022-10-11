The Buddies put up a valiant effort in bowing out to Rangers at the League Cup third-round stage on 11 October 1978.

U﻿nder the tutelage of Jim Clunie - who had replaced Alex Ferguson as St Mirren boss a few months previously - the Paisley men attempted to turn around a 3-2 first-leg deficit on home soil.

B﻿ut the game finished goalless, with Rangers marching on from the narrow escape to retain the trophy.

St Mirren, having won promotion to the top flight the previous season, consolidated with a sixth-place finish and narrowly missed out on the Anglo-Scottish Cup final, losing to Oldham on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.