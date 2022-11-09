Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: Team news

Giulian Biancone, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards remain absent for Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper says former Bayern Munich full-back Richards has started to train again as he continues to step up his return to fitness.

Asked about Dejan Kuluseveski and Richarlison in his pre-match press conference, Antonio Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini said: “Richarlison is back in training from yesterday. We’re very happy to see him again with us. He’s available but thinking that he only has two days training with the team.

"We lost Dejan Kulusevski from the last international break, a long time, so we cannot say that he can play 90 minutes, because he was injured for a long time, so we have to be careful with this type of injury.”

