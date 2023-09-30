Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace: Key stats
This is Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games, last enduring an even worse start to a top-flight campaign in 1989-90 (7 points after 7 games).
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is the first manager to put together five unbeaten Premier League visits to Old Trafford in a row (W3 D2).
Manchester United have lost consecutive home league games for the first time since losing to Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021 - their last two home league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
Crystal Palace finished the game with a 23% possession figure, the second-lowest figure for a victorious visiting team to Old Trafford in the Premier League (since 2003-04), after West Brom in May 2015 (20.3% possession, 1-0 win).
Crystal Palace netted a first half goal in the Premier League for the first time in eight games (since 20th May, away to Fulham).