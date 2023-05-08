We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

David: I came away very disappointed because we didn’t take our chances and, once again, we were poor at defending set-pieces. At times we played great football with clever, close passing - but there was no finish. After all this, we must get three points from our remaining games and remain in the Premier League.

Laurie: Disappointing result after an excellent fightback from the Chelsea goal. More proactive substitutions earlier in the game may have made a difference to the outcome. Chelsea freshened up their attack and nicked two goals in the last eight minutes. I'm confident we have enough points and look forward to upsetting some more top-six sides next season.

Mick: Extremely unlucky. Once again, refereeing and VAR robbed Bournemouth of a better result. Denied a clear penalty after Thiago Silva's tackle on Dominic Solanke - and the double insult of Benoit Badiashile not being red carded for a terrible challenge, then scoring to put Chelsea 2-1 in front. Howard Webb must ensure better VAR intervention. Rubbish just now.

Neil: A big opportunity missed to make certain of Premier League status for next season.

Chelsea fans

Paul: This looked much more like Chelsea. I think Frank Lampard has got his message through to the players. Let's see some more commitment like this.

Phil: Much better team selection and we played with desire. We rode our luck a bit, but the quality of the substitutions made the difference. Frank has to build on this.

Patrick: A great result but it’s far from a step forward. We still don’t know our best XI over the course of a season, which is proving to be problematic. We’ve got arguably the second-best squad in the league and without any proper managerial direction, the bad form will continue. Next season can’t come soon enough.

David: We had some luck, that was the difference. Although there were some plusses from the changes made, I still think Enzo Fernandez has a lot to learn - strolling around in midfield as if he's made it. N'Golo Kante should be the sit-in player now Jorginho has gone. Still a lot to do.