Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to face off against his brother, Kevin, in the Europa League this season.

Liverpool have drawn Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the group stage and Kevin Mac Allister joined the club in July.

The Union Saint-Gilloise player is the middle of three Mac Allister brothers, with Alexis being the youngest. He mainly plays as a defender, with experience all across the back line.

