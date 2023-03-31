Rangers urged to chase Gilmour & McTominay

Rangers should be "throwing the kitchen sink" at a move to get "truly special" Billy Gilmour back to the club as the midfielder struggles for game time at Brighton, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record), external

Scotland hero Scott McTominay joining Rangers on loan would "make sense", according to another former Ibrox captain, Craig Moore, since Manchester United won't want to strengthen domestic rivals. (Go Radio via Daily Record, external)

Soon-to-be-out-of-contract Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has narrowed his next destination down to either Sevilla or Aston Villa. (Estadio Deportivo via Scottish Sun, external)

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish gossip.