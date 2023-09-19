'I don't think Ten Hag should play two holding midfielders at home'

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam believes Manchester United are not currently playing in a way that reflects the club's history and DNA.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, he said: "I've not seen what Manchester United's DNA is, the history of the football club's been all about.

"It's laboured, it's slow. I don't think he should be playing two holding midfielders at home. They're better than that.

"They're trying to win football matches and playing two holding midfielders at Manchester United - I don't think it's what you would expect from them. I think you'd expect people to be aggressive, on the front foot.

"Look at the players, they need to give more. They need to stand up and really be counted because, ultimately, the manager's making decisions and it's not working on the pitch.

"I want to see them free-flowing, speed on the wings, being aggressive and making it hard."

