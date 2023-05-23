Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

It’s that time of year when the Premier League announces the nominees for the best of season awards. For the first time in for as long as I can remember, if ever, Newcastle United have a few candidates in separate categories.

The high-flying Magpies have two players up for young player of the season in Sven Botman and Alexander Isak. Then in the player of the season shortlist we have Kieran Trippier flying the black and white flag. Although I think we all realise that nobody is going to stand a chance of winning an award against Erling Haaland.

However, in the manager of the season nominations, nobody should stand a chance against Eddie Howe! For me, it’s not even up for debate. If going from a relegation battle to a Champions League place doesn’t get you manager of the season, I’m not sure what would.

Howe went three months of the season without his record signing in Alexander Isak, completely turned around the fortunes and form of Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and many more. Most of this team has been here for years fighting relegation, now they’re fighting for a third place finish.