Six memorable Marcus moments

Marcus Rashford scores on his European debut against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in February 2016Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scores on his European debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League in February 2016

Getty Images

The forward scores on his Premier League debut against Arsenal three days after maiden Europa League goal

Getty Images

Rashford celebrates scoring Manchester United's first goal in his first-ever senior Manchester derby

Getty Images

The Manchester-born forward scores on his Champions League debut against Basel at Old Trafford

Getty Images

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick and Matteo Darmian lift the FA Cup after defeating Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in May 2016

Getty Images

Rashford and Lingard celebrate winning the Europa League 12 months later, beating Ajax in the final

