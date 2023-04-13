Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Shouts for the toughest ever Chelsea player would include the likes of Branislav Ivanovic, Eden Hazard for picking himself up time and again after bad challenges in pretty much every game he played for the club, and the notorious Vinnie Jones, who once threatened my father for sitting in his spot in the Chelsea dressing room before a game.

However, two stand out who have a lot in common. They were unforgiving central defenders who left everything on the field with 1,512 Chelsea appearances between them (mostly as captains). They also led their respective teams to domestic and European glory.

John Terry would be the pick of most fans today, but supporters who saw Ron Harris play in the 60s and 70s know why his nickname was 'Chopper'. Enough said, really.

