Newcastle striker Callum Wilson believes Leicester's main problems this season have been a failure to invest and a lack of goals.

After boss Brendan Rodgers was sacked on Sunday, defeat at home to Aston Villa under caretaker bosses Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell on Tuesday left Leicester two points adrift of safety after six defeats in seven games.

Wilson told the Footballer's Football Podcast the Foxes have struggled because the rest of the team has not replicated Jamie Vardy's goals.

"In Vardy, Leicester have had an out-and-out goalscorer that has provided, 15, 20, 25 goals a season, consistently," he said. "Now he's aged and they've not replaced that.

"There are players at the club with great ability but they have not stepped up nor has the club invested in the way they liked.

"And for Rodgers, I think if you're in that fight against relegation, you would want him in charge. You know he's got the tactical nous to get you out, even if it has not been working this season."

West Ham forward Michail Antonio agreed saying: "Vardy was not going to score goals until he was 50. You can't rely on one person - you need others to have stepped up.

"Rodgers has had some unbelievable seasons at Leicester. Sacking him now was a bit premature."

*This week's episode contains the use of strong language