Steven McInerney, who hosts the Esteemed Kompany YouTube channel, says he is "living the dream" watching Erling Haaland play for Manchester City and believes his presence could be the difference for City as they chase a first Champions League trophy.

Norway striker Haaland scored his 45th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich, which put City on the brink of the semi-finals.

McInerney told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "He's not normal, is he?

"He does give us that edge. When you've got a defence that stubborn and reliable, and you merge that with a goalscorer of his pedigree, it's quite a terrifying prospect.

"Haaland gives belief that maybe we didn't have in other years because he has that killer attitude. People like him are born to win trophies like the Champions League.

"There's always a chance when you've got him because he's that special. The scary thing is he's only 22, he's a City fan as well and I'm living the dream right now watching him play."

Listen to more reaction to City's win in the full programme on BBC Sounds