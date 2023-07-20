England legend Wayne Rooney says Declan Rice will be a "leader" at Arsenal after completing his £105m transfer.

The midfielder joined his new squad in Washington DC to kick off their US pre-season tour.

DC United boss Rooney, who managed the side of Major League Soccer's All-Stars that were beaten 5-0 by the Gunners, believes Arteta has secured a vital figure in the title-chasing team in Rice.

"I think could be the one who could... well, he has to be the leader now, really, I think of that Arsenal team," he told the PA news agency.

"I saw Frank Lampard saying he felt Declan could be the Chelsea captain for the next 10 years if he went there.

"I think he can do that [for Arsenal] and he seems to have that character and I believe he will be a huge player for Arsenal."