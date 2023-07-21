Best Aberdeen youngsters: Your views

We asked which Dons youngsters you thought had the potential to make a real impact in the coming season.

Here's what you had to say:

Alan: Alfie Bavidge will break through and become a first-team regular this season, that’ll give us another fantastic striker to compliment Duk, Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler.

Baz: I’d like to see Bavidge and hopefully Ryan Duncan chipping in with goals. Connor Barron needs to step up too, there's definitely a player there, I think he needs to believe in himself and rise to the challenge. Lastly Jack McKenzie needs to get stuck in, it’s difficult as a defender as you tend not to chop and change too much in those positions but he needs to be ready when his chance comes.

Fred: I think Bavidge will play a significant role this season, he looks a good, determined athlete and I have no doubt he will flourish under Barry Robson and his coaching team. It would also be a real boost if Barron can regain his form as he has the capability to make a very big contribution.