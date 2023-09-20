Bayern Munich 4-3 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to TNT Sports: "I'm disappointed because we should stay in the game. If you score three goals at Bayern Munich you have to take a point.

"We are in a period, a lot is going against us. We have to make our own luck. We've played great teams in the last three games."

On Andre Onana accepting the blame in his interview: "It's good he's doing that but it's about the team. Mistakes are being made, but you have to bounce back as a team. If one player makes a mistake, it's done, its gone. We have to believe, as a team, that we can always bounce back. Tonight we showed it."

On Saturday's game at Burnley: "Every game is important. Every game is huge. We have to make our own luck. Nobody can help you.

"Stay in the game and don't allow the opponent to score a goal. It's not about one mistake. It was too easy for the player to have the shot."

On how United can change things: "We, team - me included - only we can do it. It's in our hands, nobody else's."