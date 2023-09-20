On facing LASK: "I know you like to play 'the big club versus the small club', but we are here to play football and we take this match seriously. We are not arrogant - we want to compete and win here. LASK are not an easy team. We have to be prepared."

Asked about when his side reached the Europa League final in 2016 at the end of the season in which he replaced Brendan Rodgers, Klopp said: "We were not ready but muddled through. We played well in the quarter-final and semi-final. Until then, we weren't exceptional. Now is a different time and we are better prepared."

On how his Reds team, who are third in the Premier League after four wins and a draw, are building and improving: "I don't know how good it can be, but I'm really excited about the potential we have. It looks really good. It is about what we make of it. Something is growing."