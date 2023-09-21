Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has admitted last season was "tough" but insists it made him even stronger.

The South Korean forward had his least productive campaign since his first in the Premier League, with 10 goals and six assists as Spurs finished eighth and missed out on European football.

Three managers - Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason - had spells in charge during what was a turbulent season.

New boss Ange Postecoglou made Son captain this summer following Harry Kane's sale to Bayern Munich, and the 31-year-old says he has come into this season having learned the most since the early days of his career.

"It was a tough time for different reasons, but it made me even stronger. Now I'm an experienced player," he told a fans' forum.

"Last season was probably the toughest season I've faced but, also, I learned the most - more than when I was 18.

"That was a surprise to me. It's made me stronger again. Yes, it was tough, but it's part of my life and, as a player and a human being, it's made me stronger."

