Nottingham Forest are ready to pay £15m for Botafogo striker Matheus Nascimento, but the 19-year-old Brazilian wants to delay a move until January to help his side win the Brazilian Serie A title. (Sun), external

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Argentina right-back Gonzalo Montiel, 26, from Sevilla for £9m. (Mail), external

