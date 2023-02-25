Analysis: Fulham 1-1 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While a home defeat to Bournemouth temporarily halted Wolves’ revival under manager Julen Lopetegui, there was plenty of evidence that they were back on the path to Premier League survival in their draw at Fulham.

Max Kilman and Craig Dawson looked assured in defence and there was a fluidity to their counter-attacking play and that may prove valuable with fixtures against Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle all on the horizon in March.

The link-up play between Nelson Semedo, Pablo Sarabia, Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez in particular caught the eye.

However a second-half injury to Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, alongside another clutch of missed chances is unlikely to ease any goalscoring concerns at Molineux in the near future.