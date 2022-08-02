Why Bournemouth's issues lie in defence

Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

AFC Bournemouth boasted the meanest defence in the Championship last term. So why are we worried about a position that last season appeared like our strongest?

The stats last season don’t tell the whole story. We started the season with a makeshift squad due to a collection of injuries.

Steve Cook, our trusted centre-back, was on the bench after recovering from injury. In came Gary Cahill, who had all the hallmarks which made him so popular at Stamford Bridge.

Cahill then got injured against Millwall and Cook came back in to a rapturous welcome. Cookie, as we know him, who had already gained his legend status at Dean Court, looked like he had never been away. Throwing himself in front of the ball against Fulham twice to stop the Cottagers picking up all three points.

Then in a bizarre twist - Cook left the club for Nottingham Forest and we brought in Nat Phillips from Liverpool, who was also solid. He rarely put a foot wrong as we charged towards promotion.

And here lies the problem. Cahill was let go, Cook was sold and Phillips went back.

So although we had the meanest defence last season, don’t be fooled, there is still plenty to be done ahead of Saturday.