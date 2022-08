Transfer news: United have Arnautovic bid rejected

Manchester United have had a £7.5m bid rejected by Bologna for 33-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic. (Mail), external

United are still continuing to work on a deal for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg. (Express), external

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied that Manchester United have made an enquiry for 26-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Manchester Evening News), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column