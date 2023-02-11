Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Brighton’s dominance was underlined in nearly every statistic except the one that mattered on the scoreboard.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will come under scrutiny for his role in Crystal Palace’s equaliser but in a game that Roberto de Zerbi’s side controlled from start to finish, Brighton’s lack of finishing power saw them unable to see off their dogged opponents.

Goalscorer Solly March was impressive throughout although it was largely a day to forget for Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister, on his return from suspension.

The World Cup-winning midfielder had the pick of the Seagulls' opportunities, failing to convert at least three excellent chances.

And they will hope it does not prove costly when the European places are decided at the end of the campaign.