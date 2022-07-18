Podence gets in shape for new season
- Published
Skip twitter post
😃💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Sl02OQ3n0i— Daniel Podence (@daniel_podence) July 18, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Wolves forward Daniel Podence believes his pre-season is on the up after posting a video of his exploits in the gym.
After an injury-plagued campaign last time out, the Portugal wide man seems to be back to full fitness for the 2022-23 season.
The 26-year-old has 10 goals and eight assists from 68 appearances for Wolves in all competitions.