Podence gets in shape for new season

Wolves forward Daniel Podence believes his pre-season is on the up after posting a video of his exploits in the gym.

After an injury-plagued campaign last time out, the Portugal wide man seems to be back to full fitness for the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old has 10 goals and eight assists from 68 appearances for Wolves in all competitions.