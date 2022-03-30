Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United forward Rodrigo says head coach Jesse Marsch has brought "a new way of playing, and a new atmosphere as well".

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the Spain international revealed: "It's true, we've changed everything.

"We had a completely different style of football with Marcelo [Bielsa] - not just compared with Jesse, but with everyone in the league. We had this one-to-one marking, which was maybe penalising us too much, especially in the defensive moments.

"Now, the way we play has changed because everybody is occupying a zone and sharing better the spaces on the field. Maybe it gives us more energy to defend and to attack as well."

Rodrigo, who has scored in United's past two victories added: "Of course, no-one is happy because Marcelo left. When a club has to change a manager, whether it's Marcelo or anyone else, everyone feels the responsibility of the bad moment.

"But it's true, when Jesse arrived he brought a new energy with him and his staff - a different way to understand football and the relationship between people. He shares his opinions with us and, in the opposite way, he always asks us what we think."

United host Southampton on Saturday at Elland Road looking for a third consecutive Premier League victory for the first time this season.