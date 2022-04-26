Guimaraes: For the second consecutive week Guimaraes makes my team.

The Brazilian was outstanding at home against Leicester but was a class apart against a Norwich side who, from the opening day of the season, were never good enough to stay in the league.

Joelinton: If Dean Smith thought for one second that Norwich had any chance of staying in the Premier League before their home game against Newcastle United then Joelinton must have made him think again.

Two first-half goals from the Brazilian merely cemented Newcastle's emergence as a mid-table team no longer flirting with relegation and to be taken very seriously.

If the Magpies continue to buy wisely and build on what they have created since the new owners have arrived then next season could be their most exciting season in the Premier League since the arrival of Kevin Keegan.

It took him little time to settle in but when he did what a chapter it was. What's more, looking at the Newcastle fans at Norwich, the Geordie Army can sense it too. The club is in good hands.

