Postecoglou backs fringe players to make impact - gossip

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says fringe players such as Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi, Sead Haksabanovic and James Forrest can contribute and help take the team "to another level" when the games come thick and fast. (Scotsman), external

Former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton says being branded a comedy act and Chelsea's worst-ever player by "touchy" Michael Beale had him Googling the Rangers manager's own playing career, but he "couldn't find anything about it". (Daily Record), external

Celtic fans' group the Green Brigade have launched a campaign to try turn the whole Jock Stein stand into a safe standing area. (Glasgow Times), external

Read the rest of Saturday's Scottish Gossip