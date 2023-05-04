Brentford boss Thomas Frank says "football is cruel" and that Jurgen Klopp's side deserve more for their efforts this season.

Liverpool host the Bees this weekend after five wins in a row in the Premier League, but remain outside the top four for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's debut season.

Frank insists Anfield is still "the most difficult away ground" to visit in the league with the Reds only losing once at home in the Premier League this season - against Leeds in October.

"When it’s rocking, Anfield is probably the most difficult away ground to go to," Frank said. "We have a mountain to climb on Saturday but we always believe we can do something in any game. That belief has brought us to where we are today.

"You can’t question what he's [Klopp] done at Liverpool. He is maybe the biggest factor in turning the club around to be in a top position in England and Europe.

“Football is cruel; they have played and performed to more than what they have achieved this season"