Kettlewell on Obika boost, contract offers & excitement of split
- Published
Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell's Premiership game with Kilmarnock this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Fir Park boss:
He is not setting targets for the remainder of the season, just focusing on Kilmarnock.
Wasn't surprised by his side's draw at Celtic last time out, saying when he came in he could imagine the team had such a result in them.
Striker Jon Obika, who has been out injured since early March, is back involved at training which is a boost.
Kettlewell is relaxed about offers made to existing players. The club have made the best offers they can.
He referenced the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in December when Steven Hammell’s Motherwell blew a 2-0 lead against 10 men: “You’re never getting that one back.”
Players and the club need to embrace excitement of the split regardless of where you are.