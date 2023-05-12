Lewis Stevenson says he is "still learning and improving" as a 35-year-old player, despite nearing two decades in the Hibernian first team.

The left-back, who made his debut back in 2005, revealed he had doubts whether he would continue his Hibs career beyond the end of this season, but this week he signed a new one-year deal at Easter Road.

The defender has gone on to make 554 appearances for his boyhood club and is the only player in the club's history to win both domestic cups in Scotland.

"There's definitely been times this season, even recently, that I thought it might have been the end of my time here," he said. "But I've managed to bite down on the gumshield and grind out for another year.

"The manager has shown faith in playing me recently while the team has been doing well so that's helped. He's been honest with me, telling me what I need to improve on and that's what you need.

"You can always learn, even at my age. I've learnt from every single manager that's been here and I feel as good a player as I was 10 years ago."