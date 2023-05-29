Leicester City potentially have a good core of players with which to attack the Championship, says their former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, but he accepts there will be uncertainty many of the personnel.

The Foxes have seven players out of contract, while high-profile players such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes may also leave following their relegation.

"That's probably their biggest concern," Schwarzer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"What sort of squad will they have? You often see it when clubs that have been in the Premier League for a number of seasons get relegated and there is a massive clearout.

"It will be a very different looking Leicester side next season, but they have got the core of a team that could be a very good side.

"Daniel Iversen, Harry Souttar, Luke Thomas, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - they will help them attack the Championship. But there has to be some careful planning and reshuffling."

