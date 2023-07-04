Daniel Farke said "the most important thing is to create togetherness" after being announced as Leeds United's new manager.

The 46-year-old succeeds Sam Allardyce after agreeing a four-year deal at Elland Road.

He said: "I’d like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome. I’m really grateful at this moment to work for this amazing club.

"I feel humble at this time. I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown.

"The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again.

"From today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season."