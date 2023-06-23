The Mail on Sunday's James Sharpe, speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast about the Foxes opening their Championship season with a M69 derby against Coventry City: "I think that was one of the few opening games that I could have seen that wouldn't have made me completely apathetic about the fact that Leicester are in the Championship.

"We've had the Premier League fixtures already announced and the sadness that bought that we weren't there any more.

"I just thought: 'Ah who are we gonna get first.' And then Coventry at home actually made me a little bit excited.

"I thought:'Oh that's actually quite fun.' It's been a while since we played them.

"Slightly frustrating that for so long Leicester fans had almost forgotten about Coventry as a potential rival because they'd been so insignificant because they'd been further down the league. Whereas now they're not - they're a rival.

"It's a big game to start the season and they did so well last season as well. I think it's a big one but an exciting one."

