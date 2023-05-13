Rangers 3-0 Celtic: What Beale said

Rangers manager Michael Beale told BBC Sportsound: "The atmosphere was fantastic. It gave energy to the team on top of the energy we gave them.

"[The game] wasn’t too dissimilar to the last two [Old Firm] games, but we were more decisive in the boxes. The energy of the team is what I’ve been looking for. I haven’t seen it enough.

"I’m delighted with our players. Over the season they’ve had hard days, so have the fans as well. It’s just three points, but it’s optimism for the fans going into the summer."

On goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, Beale added: "He's a home-grown boy, he’s had to wait for his time. I tried to remind him that he’s at the same age Allan McGregor was at when he got the gloves after a lot of loans.

"It’s a big club, we need a top keeper. He’s showing he is one right now."