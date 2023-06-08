Robert Green says "these are the moments you are in football for" as he surveyed David Moyes' role in winning the Europa Conference League final for his former club West Ham.

Moyes has experienced more than 1,000 games in management, but finally picked up his first trophy as the Hammers beat Fiorentina.

Ex-West Ham and England keeper Green told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast the ecstasy of winning a title made the hard work and longevity all worthwhile.

"He has had a long and distinguished career but had never won a major competition," said Green. "He must have been wondering if this moment would ever come.

"When you have been in football so long, having tough seasons year after year, and then you get these little instances of absolute joy that bring everybody together.

"That's what you do it for - and I'm sure he loved every second of it."

The win ensures Moyes will lead West Ham into a third consecutive European campaign for the first time in the club's history next season.

"They would not have got that without this trophy," added Green. "It has brought a special night.

"West Ham fans will not care one iota about where they finished in the league - it's just all about celebrations."