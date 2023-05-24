Dundee Utd 0-3 Kilmarnock: Analysis
- Published
Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland
United seemed spooked by the enormity of the occasion and barely laid a glove on a Kilmarnock side who have proved far from infallible on the road.
As soon as the opening goal went in, the hosts wilted and never looked capable of mustering a response.
Having churned through three managers this season, United's brief revival under Jim Goodwin has turned into a plummet towards the drop.
Their only sliver of hope now is that they hammer in-form Motherwell at Fir Park - a tall order - and that Kilmarnock thrash County. It's an eight-goal swing akin to a minor miracle.