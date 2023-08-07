Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

James Tarkowski has worn the captain’s armband in all of Everton’s pre-season friendlies. He clearly has lots of the leadership qualities that many of the current squad don’t possess. His experience, know-how and general understanding of the game make him an ideal candidate to deputise for Seamus Coleman when the Blues' captain isn’t available.

Jordan Pickford has become invaluable to Everton. His goalkeeping is one of the main reason’s why the team has managed to maintain their Premier League status in these last two terrible seasons.

Also from a positional perspective, having a central defender as captain makes more sense. Tarkowski wore the armband on occasions during his time at Burnley, when Sean Dyche was manager.

It’s been made clear that Seamus Coleman remains captain, but Tarkowski looks poised to deputise on the occasions when Coleman, who signed a new year contract this summer, isn’t available.