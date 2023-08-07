The idea that Arsenal could have two number one goalkeepers if they sign Brentford's David Raya is "strange".

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast what this possible move could mean for the two shot-stoppers.

"It's one of those strange stories where David Raya is very much first choice at Brentford and playing every week [but potentially] going to a club that has an established first choice - or so we thought - in England international Aaron Ramsdale," Edwards said.

"Raya was going to Tottenham in January and that seemed to be supposedly nailed on , so it's someone who talks a lot about where he's going. He obviously wants to get out of Brentford that's clear.

"I don't think that great for Brentford supporters given what he's done for them and how the club gave him a chance in the Premier League, so it's very much self interest and a bit of ruthlessness there.

"There's this idea they're going to have two number ones at Arsenal, which is a bit like having two girlfriends."

