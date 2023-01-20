Moyes on Ings, Scamacca and Everton
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side take on Everton in a massive fixture at the bottom of the Premier League.
Here is what the West Ham manager has had to say:
Danny Ings is available to face Everton and Moyes said his new striker is “as good as it gets” in terms of possessing experience, adding: “I wanted to bring someone in who wasn’t a risk in terms of knowing the league.”
Ings will “add” to options rather than replace a striker at West Ham.
Gianluca Scamacca has a knee injury that will be out for a “short time”.
Moyes says the meeting with Everton is “huge” and asked if players are feeling the pressure said: “Tomorrow’s game means a lot, and from that point of view we need to focus on getting three points.”
He says fresh faces brought in during the summer were designed to change West Ham’s path, adding: “We tried to break it in the summer to move onto another level, but we’ve had to do things slightly differently due to the position we’re in at the moment.”