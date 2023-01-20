Moyes on Ings, Scamacca and Everton

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side take on Everton in a massive fixture at the bottom of the Premier League.

Here is what the West Ham manager has had to say:

  • Danny Ings is available to face Everton and Moyes said his new striker is “as good as it gets” in terms of possessing experience, adding: “I wanted to bring someone in who wasn’t a risk in terms of knowing the league.”

  • Ings will “add” to options rather than replace a striker at West Ham.

  • Gianluca Scamacca has a knee injury that will be out for a “short time”.

  • Moyes says the meeting with Everton is “huge” and asked if players are feeling the pressure said: “Tomorrow’s game means a lot, and from that point of view we need to focus on getting three points.”

  • He says fresh faces brought in during the summer were designed to change West Ham’s path, adding: “We tried to break it in the summer to move onto another level, but we’ve had to do things slightly differently due to the position we’re in at the moment.”