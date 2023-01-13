Tyrick Mitchell is available after his suspension, with no other fresh selection worries for Palace.

After being linked linked with a move for Club Bruges defensive midfielder Noah Mbamba, Vieira said he always wants to improve the squad and he knows what profile of player he needs.

He added: "I always talk about the experience and the physical side of the game. We need more physical presence on the field, so these are the kind of profiles we have identified."

On what Chelsea will bring to the game, Vieira said: "They will start the game with a lot of pressure and this is what we expect. We will have to be ready from the first minute to answer."

When asked about Chelsea's current poor run of form, he said: "At the moment, yes, they may be in a difficult period, because things are going against them, but that doesn't take away the quality they have."

He believes Palace must continue to "work hard" and "believe in" what they are doing despite what he described as a "challenging mood" with the side struggling for form.