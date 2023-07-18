Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton have rejected a second Chelsea bid, believed to be around £70m, for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international asked to leave Brighton in January amid interest from Arsenal.

Brighton refused and Caicedo subsequently signed a new contract in March that runs to 2027.

However, evidently, he remains of huge interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea most keen to sign the player.

Ironically, Chelsea are due to meet Brighton in the opening game of the Premier League's six-team pre-season tournament in Philadelphia on Saturday.