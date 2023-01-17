Aberdeen's Ramirez awaits Columbus Crew move - gossip

Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez has travelled to the United States as he awaits a deal to be struck with prospective new club Columbus Crew and the Dons. (Express), external

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external

Roos believes the midweek meeting with Heart of Midlothian is "massive" as both clubs compete for third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

The Dons are sweating over the fitness of Luis Lopes for Wednesday's game in Edinburgh. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Aberdeen's ticket allocation for Monday's Scottish Cup tie away to Darvel has been reduced. (Sun), external