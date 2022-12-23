On World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez, he said: "We are so proud of him. He has won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing for the fans of Aston Villa. He is coming back this week but I want him to rest now because after the emotion and the hard work, he has to have some days off."

He added: "When you have a big emotion it is sometimes difficult to control it. I will speak with him next week about some celebration but I respect he is with his national team, and when he is with us and he is our responsibility, we can speak about it. As a coach, I knew him at Arsenal before and I’m so happy to be working together again."

On the pedigree of Argentine number 10s, Emery said: "[Lionel] Messi is only one. Emi [Buendia] is a very good player and he has a big challenge with Aston Villa. He is very competitive and we can share our work together. Every fan must enjoy with him - his position is similar to Messi but they are different. They are both Argentine but they are different. We want the best from him and he is working hard to do it."

Asked about his current squad, he replied: "I am happy with the players we have. Someone could leave and someone could add to what we have next month. We are working to add players who could improve us in our performance and the targets we have in front."

On the challenge of Liverpool, Emery said that it will have to be Villa's "best performance", but he still thinks they can do it.