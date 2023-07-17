Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There's been a lot of chat about the future of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

A number of clubs are keen on the Ecuadorian, who was blocked from joining Arsenal in the January transfer window.

However, with no deal in place, it seems likely that Caicedo will be part of Roberto de Zerbi's squad for the Premier League summer series of matches in the United States.

The pre-season series will pit the Europa League qualifiers against Chelsea on 22 July, Brentford on 26 July, and Newcastle United on 28 July.