He is looking forward to speaking with Harry Kane: "He is one of the premier strikers in the world who has already entrenched himself in the history of this club. I want him involved him and my conversation with him will be about how to make this club successful."

He gave no assurances on Kane’s future: "I have been given no certainties, but I wouldn’t expect to be. My nature is to go along and concentrate on things I know right now."

On why he took the job: "As much as the excitement around joining a massive club in best competition in the world was attractive, the biggest thing about it was that it was an enormous challenge. I love that and that's what I have done my whole career."

His style is well constructed: "My teams have some basic elements. We want to be aggressive, to take the game to the opposition and to dominate and to try to win every game of football, home and away. The history of this club suggests it is a good fit."