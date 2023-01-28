Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock: analysis

If Malky Mackay was targeting one match in which he would hope his players could find the net, it would have been the visit of Kilmarnock, given their poor form away from Rugby Park. And so it turned out.

Brophy looked delighted to be playing, facing his old team after his loan move from St Mirren. He was alert to get on to Kenneh's cross for the opener and it was his quick thinking that set Callachan off and running to cross for the big centre-forward to score County's second.

Mackay will hope Brophy's experience can guide his team away from the trouble at the bottom of the table. The confidence from this win should help too.