Hibs v Inter Club D'Escaldes: Team news

Australia winger Martin Boyle, who was an unused substitute for Hibs in Andorra, is pushing for a start after coming through 45 minutes of Saturday's friendly defeat by Blackpool following his return from long-term injury.

Centre-half Will Fish is available after his return from Manchester United on loan, as is former Wycombe Wanderers left-back Jordan Obita.

However, striker Dylan Vente's signing from Roda came too late for him to be registered.