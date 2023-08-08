Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Walking out onto the sun-kissed Elland Road pitch against Cardiff on Sunday was debutant Archie Gray. He's the fourth Gray to line-up for Leeds United, and since his famous great Uncle Eddie's debut in 1966, a quarter of Leeds games, external have featured a Gray in the team.

It is a remarkable story and a remarkable family. The only thing that could wipe that enormous smile off Archie's face was the referee's whistle signalling kick-off. from then on, he was all business.

Crunching into tackles and ghosting past Cardiff players, it was difficult not to be awestruck by the echoes of the past. Archie's appetite was insatiable - he wanted to take every set piece. And as the other player's celebrations threatened to spill off the pitch, it was the 17-year-old who was dragging them back – the only level-head in Beeston.

There is a fear from some Leeds fans of putting young players on pedestals, and them then being weighed down by expectations. But Archie Gray is surrounded by a family who know the pressures of playing for Leeds, and none better who can guide him.

Attacking, possession-based football, the sun shining down, a last minute equaliser and a white shirt with “GRAY” on. It feels like we've got our club back.