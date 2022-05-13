Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media as Watford prepare to host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:

Hodgson says if Joao Pedro doesn't recover in time for Sunday's game then 10 players are unavailable for selection.

He says that relegation is "not a nice feeling to have to live with" and added: "I think it's always a strange feeling when the season comes to an end but there's no doubt this one feels worse in some respects."

On whether he could be tempted back into management, he said: "It's dangerous to say never, isn't it? Because I am still relatively fit and, apart from my current problem [shingles], relatively healthy as well. So I don't think I'm retiring, because I literally just couldn't do it."

He says newly appointed manager Rob Edwards will bring "youth and enthusiasm" to the club, adding: "The club has known all along that my stint here will end on the 22 May. And, on this occasion, they've obviously made the decision earlier rather than later."

On opponents Leicester and their frontman Jamie Vardy, he said: "He really is what you see. It's enthusiasm. It's work rate. It's desire. Talent, of course. You don't play for England without talent."

