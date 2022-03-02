Luton Town v Chelsea: Team news

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he is struggling with his squad for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Luton after losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties on Sunday.

Midfielder Hakim Ziyech is already ruled out of the game at Kenilworth Road and defender Reece James is also unlikely to feature because of his involvement at Wembley.

Tuchel added his preparation for Wednesday's game changed "dramatically" after their EFL Cup defeat.

"We have a lot of players with physical overloads and we have some injuries from the match," he said.