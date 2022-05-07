Burnley v Aston Villa - confirmed team news
One change for Burnley as Ashley Barnes comes in for Matej Vydra who is not involved at all.
Forward Maxwel Cornet and defender Erik Pieters return to the bench after injury.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon, Barnes, Weghorst.
Subs: Lowton, Hennessey, Stephens, Cornet, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Costelloe.
Philippe Coutinho drops to the bench as Steven Gerrard makes four changes to the Aston Villa side that started the 2-0 win over Norwich last weekend.
Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendía and former Burnley player Danny Ings return to the side.
Leon Bailey (ankle) and Jacob Ramsey (groin) are injured while 18-year-old Tim Iroegbunam is on the bench.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Chambers, Konsa, Mings, Cash, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Digne, Ings, Buendia, Watkins.
Subs: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Coutinho, Olsen, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Feeney.